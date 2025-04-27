State emerging as hub for GCCs, EVs, data centres: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asserted that Telangana was rapidly emerging as a hub for global capability centres (GCCs), electric vehicles (EVs) and data centres.

Addressing the closing session of Bharat Summit 2025, the chief minister urged delegates to become “Brand Ambassadors of Telangana Rising”. He said: “Our work has just begun. We have much more to do. I invite all of you to please join this mission to transform lives positively. Use your experience, knowledge, skills to share the Telangana Rising story and provide us inputs to do even better.”

He emphasised that the government was balancing investment needs, job creation, economic growth, welfare and environment for good governance. “Our approach is simple — increase government revenue and share it with the poor,” he added.

Criticising the previous administration, Revanth said, “For 10 years, the dreams and aspirations of the people were not fulfilled.” He outlined the Congress government’s “simple mantra” — to fulfil the dreams of every section of society, especially students and youth, farmers, women, and oppressed castes.

He highlighted several major welfare schemes have been launched by the government, including crop loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, bonus for super fine quality paddy, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, free bus rides for women, Indiramma Housing Scheme, and free electricity up to 200 units, in addition to the establishment of Young India Skill University.

Revanth pointed out that while students played a leading role in the Telangana agitation, their education and employment opportunities were neglected. “There were no government job recruitments or notifications. After we took charge, we have filled over 60,000 government jobs within the first year. We also launched Rajiv Yuva Vikasam to fund the startup dreams of 5 lakh youth,” he said.

Revanth reiterated that education, healthcare and employment were the government’s top priorities. “Welfare implementation, infrastructure development, attracting investments, ensuring transparent governance and eliminating corruption are the hallmarks of our administration,” he stated, adding, “We are already seeing results.”