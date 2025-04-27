Telangana all set for BRS silver jubilee meeting

HYDERABAD: The BRS has made elaborate arrangements for its silver jubilee celebrations and a massive public meeting on April 27 at Elkathurthy in Hanamkonda district. It is set to be BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s first grand public meeting after a long gap.

The party has secured 1,213 acres of land for the event, covering the main stage, parking and other facilities. The main stage, spread over 154 acres, has been constructed to accommodate 500 dignitaries, while 1,059 acres has been earmarked for parking.

Additionally, the party has arranged 10 lakh water bottles and 16 lakh buttermilk packets, deployed six ambulances across different routes, and installed 1,200 temporary toilets for public convenience. Around 2,000 volunteers have been engaged to manage parking and assist attendees.

Founded in 2001 with the mission to achieve a separate Telangana state, the BRS is celebrating 25 years of its journey. The party successfully formed the government twice in Telangana but lost power in the 2023 Assembly elections.