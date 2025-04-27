Telangana Minister Uttam voices concern over assault on liberal values across world

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy warned that liberal values are facing an unprecedented assault worldwide.

Delivering the vote of thanks at the closing session of Bharat Summit 2025 at HICC, he said freedoms of thought, speech, arts, academia, assembly and protest were under relentless attack from extreme right-wing and authoritarian regimes across the globe.

Uttam stated that the summit has raised a clear and urgent voice in defence of the liberal democratic world, offering not just intellectual arguments but emotional strength to face contemporary challenges. Acknowledging the gloom in discussions about global affairs, he noted that many people feel disheartened and even hopeless when confronted with rising intolerance and authoritarianism.

However, he said, the Bharat Summit had rekindled hope by uniting minds and hearts. “We have felt that after darkness comes light, after tyranny comes democracy, and after struggle, there is victory,” he declared.

Emphasising the key message that echoed throughout the summit, Uttam stated: “The biggest problem in any society, and in our society too, is injustice.” He called for a determined and united fight against all forms of injustice, warning that complacency would only strengthen those seeking to divide and dominate.

Focus on technology-driven irrigation reforms

Meanwhile, speaking at the Drone Expo and Conference 2025 held at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Saturday, Uttam outlined the state government’s efforts to modernise the irrigation sector by leveraging advanced technologies such as drones, AI, GIS and the IoT.