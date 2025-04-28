Congress govt views Naxalism from social perspective: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asserted that the Congress government views the Naxalism only from a social perspective and does not consider it as a law and order issue.

The CM said this while interacting with the members of the Peace Dialogue Committee.

The committee, led by its convener Justice Chandra Kumar and members Professor Haragopal, Professor Anwar Khan, Durga Prasad, Jampanna and Ravi Chander, met Revanth at his residence in Hyderabad and urged him to take initiative to ensure that the Union government holds peace talks with Maoists.

In their memorandum submitted to the chief minister, the committee also requested the CM to convince the Centre for a ceasefire.

The chief minister informed the committee that the state government will seek advice and suggestions from senior leader K Jana Reddy, who held talks with Maoists in the past, on Naxal issues.

The state Cabinet will also discuss the issue and take a decision soon, he told the committee members.