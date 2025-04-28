Elkathurthy turns pink for BRS meeting

HANAMKONDA: All roads led to Elkathurthy village in Hanamkonda district on Sunday when former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed a public meeting, marking the beginning of yearlong BRS silver jubilee celebrations.

Lakhs of BRS cadre from Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Jangaon and Palakurthy converged on Elkathurthy. Wearing BRS scarves and carrying party flags, they painted the village pink. At the meeting venue, they waited with patience to listen to their beloved leader’s speech.

Chandrasekhar Rao, however, delayed his speech by an hour, waiting for more BRS supporters to make their way to the venue after navigating through heavy traffic on Hanamkonda-Elkathurthy road.

The former chief minister began the meeting by asking his party colleagues and supporters to observe a two-minute silence in memory of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir.

When the BRS president finally started his speech, the air reverberated with chants of “CM, CM”.

After asking the crowd to refrain from shouting slogans, the BRS chief delivered an hour-long speech laced with witty and sarcastic remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, which drew thunderous applause from the gathering.