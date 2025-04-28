K Chandrasekhar Rao demands halt to anti-Maoist operations

Congress No 1 villain of Telangana: KCR

Recalling the formation of the BRS 25 years ago for the cause of statehood, KCR spoke about the party’s decade-long rule in the state and contrasted it with what he termed the “misrule” of the present Congress government. “The Congress is the number one villain of Telangana,” he charged.

He also highlighted the previous BRS government’s achievements, including the completion of several pending irrigation projects and the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme within three years. He also noted that the Centre had conferred several awards on the BRS government.

Taking a swipe at the ruling Congress, the former chief minister alleged that it had failed on all fronts and criticised the registration of cases against BRS supporters over social media posts. Appealing to police officials, he said, “Note down in your diaries. The BRS will regain power. No one can stop it.”

However, he clarified that the BRS would not attempt to topple the present Congress government. “Let the government complete its full term. If they do anything wrong, people will teach them a lesson,” he said.

Responding to the Congress’ demand that he attend Assembly sessions, KCR quipped that the government was “unable to handle questions even from

children” in the House. Referring to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s question about 20% commission in the Assembly, he said, “When Rama Rao raised the issue in the Assembly, finance minister exhibited a guilty conscience (...bhujalu tadumukunnaadu...). If he had not taken a commission, why did he react like that?”

BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other senior leaders were also present at the meeting.