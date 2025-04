HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer K Ramakrishna Rao has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the state. Currently serving as Special Chief Secretary of the Finance and Planning department, Ramakrishna is a 1991 batch officer and the third senior-most IAS officer in Telangana.

On Sunday, General Administration Department (GAD) Secretary M Raghunandan Rao issued orders to this effect.

Ramakrishna will succeed the current Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, who is set to retire on April 30. He is likely to assume charge on May 1. In addition to his new role, he will continue to hold the post of Special Chief Secretary, Finance, as full additional charge.

Ramakrishna holds the record for preparing 14 state Budgets. Associated with the Finance department since 2016, he played a key role in mobilising funds for various schemes during the 10-year BRS regime and under the present Congress government.

An engineering graduate from IIT Kanpur, Ramakrishna also holds a master’s degree from IIT Delhi and an MBA in investments.

He joined the civil services in 1991 and served as the collector of Adilabad and Guntur districts in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He was also Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from 2003 to 2016 during his central deputation before taking a six-year sabbatical to work with multilateral agencies. Ramakrishna is scheduled to retire in August later this year.