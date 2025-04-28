Lite byte: Persuasion, perseverance pay off for Telangana Congress in successful conduct of Bharat Summit 2025

When persuasion, perseverance paid off for Telangana Congress

Post Pahalgam terror attack, the Telangana government believed to have mulled the idea of calling off the two-day Bharat Summit 2025 as the top guns of the ruling Congress expressed their inability to attend the event. This despite the government making all arrangements, vis-a-vas inviting foreign dignitaries, booking flights and hotels for them. Some dignitaries, in fact, had already arrived in the state capital head of the event, the main objective of which was to address “rising polarisation through pluralism, diversity and respect”, and to project Telangana as a model state with progressive thinking. But the state Congress finally managed to persuade its leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to attend the summit, leading to successful conduct of the event.

Focus on ‘cleansing’ CMO!

After the major reshuffle of IAS officers, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is now believed to be focusing on “cleansing” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). Sources privy to the matter revealed that a key official is likely to be shunted out soon. However, as the official in question is said to be a close aide of the chief minister, he is unlikely to be shifted out in a “humiliating” manner. The official, according to sources, is likely to be compensated with the post of a RTI commissioner.