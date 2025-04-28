Officials consider reviving DWCRA Bazar in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: The demolition of the DWCRA Bazar in Nizamabad, once built to support women’s self-help groups (SHGs), has sparked debate among officials and locals. With the space now vacant, discussions are underway to potentially revive the initiative under a new name.

Nizamabad town, known for its strong business presence, has several commercial complexes run by government departments and local bodies on prime land. Recently, a Central government department allocated one such space for commercial use through a lease agreement. However, in these ventures, women were not given priority.

When AP was undivided, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned the construction of the DWCRA Bazar with 15 shops in a prime location to support women SHGs. Due to poor monitoring and a lack of motivation, the project failed to attract customers.

Following the formation of Telangana, the collectorate and district offices were shifted to the bypass road. The DWCRA Bazar, located opposite the old collector’s office, was demolished along with other offices. Officials have yet to make a decision on the land’s future, though there is a proposal to construct an indoor stadium.

In Nizamabad town, many women are independently running businesses such as street food stalls, roti-making units and curry points without any institutional support. The district currently has 24,170 SHGs, comprising 2.54 lakh women. MEPMA oversees SHG activities in urban areas and officials report significant improvement in business skills among members.

The state government aims to promote women entrepreneurs by setting up Mahila Shakti Canteens, solar power units, paddy procurement centres and awarding hospital food contracts to SHGs. Additionally, 100 shops are being constructed in Madhapur, Hyderabad, where SHG women can sell their products.

When contacted, District Rural Development Officer D Sayagoud said the DWCRA Bazar was built on irrigation land, and after demolition, the land was handed back to the Irrigation department.