Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple contractor walks off with sacks of hair despite Rs 3.5 crore dues

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Apparently, owing the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy (SRRS) temple in Vemulawada a whopping Rs 3.54 crore is no obstacle to walking off with sacks of human hair — not when one has the right connections.

Despite the contract period having ended and dues long pending, the contractor for human hair collection has not only taken delivery of the temple’s hair stockpile but also appears to have been granted the privilege of paying the outstanding sum in leisurely instalments.

Legal action?

It was initiated by the temple after the contractor refused to pay up for an entire year. But then, state officials allegedly stepped in, not to ensure the temple got its money back, but to help the contractor take the goods anyway. All under a helpful “concession” that allows the Rs 3.54 crore to be paid in bits and pieces.

“We are moving forward as per government orders. The contractor will pay Rs 50 lakh each month and by December, the entire dues will be cleared,” temple executive officer K Vinod Reddy told TNIE.

Sumith Enterprises, a company from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, secured the temple’s two-year hair collection contract (2023–25) for Rs 19.08 crore. The firm paid a deposit and issued post-dated cheques to cover monthly payments of Rs 79 lakh.

While this was all proper on paper, the cheques started bouncing as early as April 2024. The firm’s excuse was that the international market wasn’t quite as eager for Indian human hair as hoped.