Telangana mulls law to ensure social security for domestic workers

HYDERABAD: The state government is considering bringing in a law to provide rights, social security and protection for domestic workers, including maidservants, nannies, caretakers and watchmen.

Sources said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently instructed officials to examine the matter and prepare a draft bill. He also directed them to study similar policies and legislation implemented in other states.

Officials pointed out that reports of torture and sexual assault against domestic workers, particularly women, have prompted the government to contemplate a dedicated law ensuring rights and statutory protection. According to officials, there are about five lakh domestic workers in Hyderabad alone. Their number may cross 10 lakh mark if figures from districts are included.

While domestic workers in Telangana are currently covered under the Minimum Wages Act, officials noted there is no specific law dedicated to their welfare and protection. They are studying the Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008, enacted by the Union government, as well as specific legislations passed in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Kerala.

Sources said the draft bill being prepared by the Law and Labour departments is likely to include provisions for penalising employers found guilty of harassment or sexual violence. It may also propose the establishment of a welfare board comprising domestic workers and officials.

The bill is expected to address issues such as social security benefits, working hours, minimum wages, paid leave and compulsory registration of employers with the competent authority.

Earlier, the Centre had introduced the Domestic Workers (Regulation of Work and Social Security) Bill, 2017, in Parliament, but it has not been enacted into law so far.