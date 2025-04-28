Unseasonal rains damage paddy stocks, mango crop in erstwhile Adilabad district

ADILABAD: People across the erstwhile Adilabad district are facing extreme climatic conditions, with some areas recording unseasonal rains while others experiencing soaring temperatures. Adilabad and Nirmal districts recorded 45.5°C temperature, while parts of Mancherial district experienced heavy rainfall, damaging paddy stocks at procurement centres.

In Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, heavy rain coupled with strong gales lashed the area for about an hour on Saturday night. The rain severely damaged paddy stored at procurement centres, causing delays in ongoing procurement operations.

Distressed farmers staged a rasta roko at Indhanapally village along the Nirmal–Mancherial road. Former Adilabad ZP chairman and BRS leader Rathod Janardhan, who was en route to a party meeting, visited the affected procurement centres and participated in the farmers’ protest. They demanded that the government immediately purchase the paddy, including the rain-damaged stocks, without any restrictions.

Farmers, worried by the unpredictable weather, are trying to protect their grain by covering it with plastic sheets at the centres.

Marketing officials said that procurement centres will remain open and so far, 12,074 metric tonnes of paddy have been purchased from 1,493 farmers in Mancherial district. An amount of Rs 35 lakh has already been deposited into farmers’ accounts. Farmers are being provided the support price along with a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions persisted across the region. In Adilabad district, Sirikonda mandal recorded 45.5°C, while Narsapur (G) mandal in Nirmal district registered 45.4°C. Kumurambheem Asifabad district headquarters recorded 44.8°C and Kasipet mandal in Mancherial district reported 43.8°C.