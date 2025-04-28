World Telugu Consortium hosts fourth online international conference

HYDERABAD: The World Telugu Consortium (World Telugu Samiti) hosted its fourth international online conference on April 26 and 27. The theme for the sessions on Saturday was “Our Culture and Seven-Hued Values in Literature” and on Sunday was “Bhakti—The Essential Skill for Life in Literature.”

The event brought together Telugu literary enthusiasts, scholars and cultural ambassadors from across the globe, including America, Qatar, Botswana, Australia and Japan.

The conference began with an address highlighting the role of poetry, storytelling, personality and philosophy in shaping both literature and society by Vanguri Chitten Raju, President of the Vanguri Foundation of America and Chief Advisor to the samiti.

The chief guest, Sharada Poornashanthi, an author based in America, delivered a speech on the Ramayanas of Valmiki and Kamba. She discussed concepts including Sanatana and modern dharma, a secular mindset and creative approaches to literary values.

Vamsi Ramraju, head of Vamsi Arts Theatres and founder of the samiti, emphasised the significance of merging tradition with modernity, the impact of literature on professional growth.