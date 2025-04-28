Yadagirigutta under tight security after Pahalgam attack

YADADRIBHUVANAGIRI: Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, security has been heightened at Yadagirigutta as a precautionary measure. Bomb squad checks have been conducted daily in Yadadri for the past two days and a 24-hour patrol is being carried out in the temple surroundings.

Yadagirigutta, also known as Telangana’s Tirupati, has witnessed a steady increase in the number of devotees visiting Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy after its reconstruction. On average, ten to fifteen thousand devotees visit the temple daily, with the numbers swelling to twenty-five to thirty thousand during weekends and holidays.

Security arrangements, primarily managed by the Special Protection Force (SPF), include a total of 64 personnel working in three shifts around the clock. This comprises 30 SPF personnel, 22 home guards and additional state police officers.

Bomb squads have been carrying checks in devotee queue lines, cottages, vehicles, parks and other relevant locations to ensure the safety and security of all visitors. These enhanced security measures aim to provide a safe and secure environment for the increasing number of devotees visiting the revered temple.