Bhu Bharati Act offers lasting solution to land issues, says Revenue Minister Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has stated that the Bhu Bharati Act provides a permanent solution to every land-related problem.

He said, “Unlike the Dharani system, which was built by a law created selfishly within four walls, Bhu Bharati is designed as a protective shield for farmers.”

He was speaking at an awareness programme on the Bhu Bharati 2025 Act at Sri Sri Kalyana Mandapam in Aswaraopet mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The minister said a special committee was formed after considering the hardships faced by farmers before drafting the law. “Based on the committee’s recommendations, the Bhu Bharati 2025 Act was formulated to serve as a protective framework. It is like Sri Rama Raksha for farmers,” he said.

The minister said that the rules and regulations for the Dharani portal were not properly framed even three years after it was introduced.

He explained that the first phase of the Bhu Bharati Act is being implemented on an experimental basis in four mandals across the state, with all data and applications being collected.

“By June 2, the aim is to resolve as many land issues as possible and distribute title deeds for available government lands to eligible beneficiaries. As part of this effort, Nelakondapalli mandal in Khammam district has been chosen as a pilot project area,” he said.

The minister stated that a five-tier system—from tehsildar to CCLA—will be introduced to ensure justice for landowners. If justice is not served at the CCLA level, people can approach the newly formed tribunals. He mentioned that necessary tribunals would be established throughout the state.