HYDERABAD: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad zone, conducted raids at the residences of a few persons in connection with alleged irregularities in the sale of Bhoodan lands, specifically relating to properties in the Maheshwaram area of Rangareddy district.

The agency officials conducted searches at multiple residences in the Old City, including the homes of Munawar Khan, Khadeer Unnisa, Sharfan and Abdus Shukur. The ED suspects Munawar Khan and Khadeer Unnisa of being involved in the illegal sale of Bhoodan lands.

Earlier, the agency had questioned former Rangareddy district collector and senior IAS officer Amoy Kumar, who is facing allegations in connection with Bhoodan land rights transfers to the above persons.

Agency sources stated that there is a controversy regarding approximately 103 acres of Bhoodan land located under Survey Nos. 181 and 182 in Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal. Of this, nearly 50 acres have reportedly been encroached upon. These 50 acres were illegally registered in the name of private parties who later divided the land into plots and began selling them. The matter is currently sub judice, and a court stay has been imposed on transactions related to the disputed land.

The sources stated that the investigations revealed large financial transactions linked to the illegal sales, prompting Vigilance inquiries. Following this, the ED registered cases based on probes.