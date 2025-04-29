KCR targeting Congress for rebuilding Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy

NALGONDA: Accusing BRS president and former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao of trying to mislead the people after ruining the state during his 10-year rule, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday said that the present Congress dispensation was working sincerely and tirelessly to serve the people of Telangana.

Uttam was addressing the gathering, along with Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, after laying the foundation for an additional block at the Nalgonda Collectorate.

He said that the BRS president, who pushed Telangana into a deep financial crisis during his tenure as CM, is now shamelessly attacking the Congress government that is working hard to repair the damage. “During the 10-year BRS regime, KCR destroyed Telangana. Now, he is targeting those who are working sincerely to rebuild the state,” he said.

The Irrigation minister that the Congress lost around five to six months because of elections after assuming office but had not wasted a single day since then. “Since taking oath as a minister on December 7, 2023, I have not taken leave even for a single day. We are working round the clock to serve the people,” he said.

Uttam pointed out that the previous BRS government spent Rs 1.81 lakh crore on irrigation projects but there has been no significant increase in ayacut during its regime.

“They spent Rs 27,000 crore on Palamuru-Rangareddy project and Rs 9,000 crore on the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project, but not a single acre received irrigation water,” he added.

“The previous government spent Rs 1 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram project but it turned out to be a disaster. The Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages collapsed during the BRS regime due to poor design, poor construction and poor operation and maintenance. The BRS leaders were more interested in commissions than in serving farmers,” he alleged.