Revanth Reddy reshuffles CMO; Chandrasekhar to be CIC, Santhi Kumari gets MCRHRD role

HYDERABAD: In the first major overhaul of his team since assuming office in December 2023, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has initiated a significant reshuffle in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

While IAS officer Sangeetha Satyanarayana, previously joint secretary to chief minister, has been transferred and posted as the Director of Health and Family Welfare and CEO of Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust, two to three more officers are likely to be moved out soon.

Senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan has already been appointed to the CMO as CEO of the Industry and Investment Cell and Smart, Proactive, Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED), a newly created position.

Meanwhile, M Chandrasekhar Reddy, IFS officer and secretary to Chief Minister, is slated to be appointed as the state chief information commissioner. Similarly, Chief Public Relations Officer Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy is set to be appointed as the state information commissioner.

According to sources, M Shahnawaz Qasim, IPS officer and Secretary to chief minister, is likely to be transferred back to his parent police department.

Chandrasekhar set to be names Chief Information Commissioner

Senior IFS officer Chandrasekhar Reddy, who is currently serving as principal secretary to chief minister, is all set to be appointed as the state chief information commissioner.

The selection committee of information commissioners, which met recently, has selected eight individuals for the posts of information commissioners, including chief information commissioner. After finalising the names, the state government has sent the file for the approval of Governor.

The orders on their appointment are likely to be issued soon. The committee has selected senior journalist PV Srinivas Rao, CPRO to Chief Minister Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, PRO to TPCP, K Hari Prasad, Ramulu, Vaishnavi, PLN Prasad and Parveen Mohsin as the information commissioners.