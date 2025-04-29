RPF conducts flag marches at Warangal railway station

Telangana

WARANGAL: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted flag marches across all platforms at Warangal railway station on Monday.

RPF and GRP personnel checked passenger luggage and created awareness among travellers. RPF Circle Inspector P Srinivas Goud advised women passengers to stay alert during travel, particularly against chain snatching near windows.

He said the flag marches were aimed at enhancing passenger awareness and urged travellers to report any suspicious activity by calling 139 and cooperating with RPF to ensure safety.

