Telangana HC extends interim protection to BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy till April 30, 2025

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has extended till April 30, 2025 the interim protection from arrest granted to BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in connection with a criminal case registered against him at the Subedari police station.

In his petition, Kaushik has alleged that the case was falsely filed to settle political scores and to prevent him from participating in the BRS silver jubilee celebrations held on April 27 at Elkathurty village in Hanamkonda district.

The MLA contended that the registration of the case is an act of political vendetta intended to incarcerate him during a crucial party event.

The case stems from an allegation that Kaushik made a phone call to Manoj Reddy, husband of the complainant, demanding Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh for continuing with quarrying activities in the MLA’s constituency. However, the petitioner has firmly denied the accusations, asserting that the complaint is baseless and fabricated.

During the proceedings, the high court directed the respondent authorities to file their counters and adjourned the matter to April 30 for further hearing.