Telangana HC quashes case against KTR over remarks on CM Revanth Reddy

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday quashed the proceedings initiated against BRS working president KT Rama Rao in connection with allegation he made against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, claiming that the latter had extorted Rs 2,500 crore from contractors and builders and transferred the amount to the Congress high command to be used in Lok Sabha elections.

During a meeting held at the BRS office in Hyderabad on March 27, 2024, Rama Rao also reportedly claimed that Revanth Reddy would switch allegiance to the BJP after the elections.

The Hanamkonda police registered a zero FIR following a complaint filed by Congress leader Bathini Srinivasa Rao and it was later transferred to the Banjara Hills police station.

Rama Rao was booked under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the IPC. He subsequently filed a criminal petition, seeking quashing of the proceedings against him.

After hearing the arguments of Rama Rao’s counsel TV Ramana Rao and public prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao, Justice Lakshman dismissed the case. The court observed that the ingredients necessary to attract the charges under Sections 504 and 505(2) IPC were not satisfied.

It further noted that the statements made by Rama Rao did not constitute defamation under the applicable legal standards.