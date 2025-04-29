TGSTRC Conductor felicitated for returning bag with valuables worth Rs 13 lakh

HYDERABAD: In an act of honesty, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) conductor Venkateshwarlu from Achampet Depot returned a bag containing valuables worth Rs 13 lakh to a passenger who had accidentally left it behind on the bus.
The bag contained 14 tolas of gold, 10 tolas of silver ornaments, Rs 14,800 in cash, the birth certificate of the passenger’s child and his educational certificates.
The incident occurred on April 26 while Venkateshwarlu was on duty on the Achampet-Hyderabad route. Upon reaching Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), he noticed an unattended bag on the bus. Opening it to identify its owner, the conductor found gold and silver ornaments, cash and important certificates inside.
“Acting swiftly, I informed Achampet Depot Manager Murali Durga Prasad over the phone. Following his instructions, I promptly handed over the bag to the station manager’s office at MGBS, ensuring safe custody,” Venkateshwarlu recalled.
On the same day, the depot manager received a call from a passenger named Anil Kumar reporting that he had left his bag behind after disembarking at Central Bus Stand (CBS) and travelling onwards to Kachiguda. He was advised to collect the bag from the station manager’s office.
Upon verification, the TGSRTC officials returned the bag to Anil Kumar, who thanked and expressed heartfelt gratitude to Venkateshwarlu for his display of honesty.
Recognising his commitment to duty, TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar felicitated Venkateshwarlu during a special ceremony at the Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.
Sajjanar emphasised that acts like these enhance the reputation of TGSRTC staff in the community, showcasing their willingness to go the extra mile.
Executive Director Muni Sekhar, Finance Advisor Vijaya Pushpa and Achampet DM Murali Durga Prasad were also present at the ceremony.