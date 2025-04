HYDERABAD: Making it clear that his government will announce its stand on Operation Kagar once the party high command takes a decision, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday opined that there should be a nationwide discussion on the issue.

It may be recalled that the Peace Dialogue Committee met the chief minister and requested him to take the initiative for holding peace talks between the Maoists and the Central government.

Following that, the chief minister met government adviser K Keshava Rao and former minister K Jana Reddy and discussed the committee’s demand for peace talks with Maoists.

In an informal conversation with reporters later, Revanth responded to the BRS’s public meeting on Sunday by saying: “KCR (former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) is feeling insecure. Neither is there any clarity nor anything new in his speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR will speak as per their political needs.”