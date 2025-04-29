Women didn’t turn up, BRS public meet a flop show: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday described the BRS public meeting, held in Elkathurthy village in Hanamkonda district, as a “flop show” as women have not turned up for the event.

Addressing the media, along with MP M Anil Kumar Yadav and Advisor to Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir, at Gandhi Bhavan here, Mahesh Goud said that BRS chief and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to mislead people with his baseless allegations against the Congress government.

The TPCC chief challenged KCR to an open debate on 10-year rule of BRS and the performance of the Congress government in the last 15 months at a venue and time of his choice.

Mahesh Goud claimed that the number of liquor bottles offered and consumed during Sunday’s BRS public meeting were much more than the people who had attended the event.

“Passing comments against Rahul Gandhi whose family made sacrifices for the country’s cause shows KCR’s arrogance. KCR will have to pay for it,” he said.

The BRS chief got the opportunity to serve as a CM because of the Gandhi’s family, he added.