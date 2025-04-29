Writ petition alleging irregularities in Group-I exam evaluation frivolous: TGPSC tells HC

HYDERABAD: The TGPSC has challenged the interim order issued by a single judge of the Telangana High Court on April 16, directing the authorities not to issue appointment orders for Group-I services until the final disposal of a writ petition questioning the recruitment process.

The TGPSC contends that the interim order has stalled the recruitment process for 563 Group-I cadre vacancies notified on February 19, 2024.

The Commission maintained that the restriction on issuing appointment orders would cause undue delay in filling critical administrative posts across various departments.

The respondents, candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination, have approached the high court alleging irregularities in the evaluation of Group-I Mains answer scripts.

However, the TGPSC argued that the allegations were vague, baseless, and devoid of any concrete evidence. The Commission asserted that the writ petition was frivolous and aimed solely at derailing the recruitment process.

Asserting that it adhered to standard practices, TGPSC stressed that evaluation was conducted transparently, following guidelines comparable to those used by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The TGPSC urged the court to suspend the operation of the single judge’s directive, arguing that it would be in the interest of justice to allow the recruitment process to proceed without further delay.