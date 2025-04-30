Bhu Bharati will end woes of Dharani victims: Ponguleti

WARANGAL/KAMAREDDY: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that once it is implemented across Telangana from June 2, the Bhu Bharati Act 2025 will end the woes faced by landowners who ended up being victims of the Dharani portal.

Addressing awareness programmes held in Warangal and Kamareddy districts, Srinivasa Reddy stated that the Act was drawn up after reviewing revenue laws in 18 states and consulting with legal experts. The first phase is already underway on a pilot basis in four mandals.

Criticising the previous administration, the minister said that the Dharani portal had created numerous issues for farmers and landowners. He alleged that the system was introduced without transparency and served the interests of a few. He described the Congress government’s move to discard the Dharani portal as a step to restore rightful land ownership.

Later, Srinivasa Reddy, along with Minister Konda Surekha, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani and district Collector Satya Sharada, visited the home of a beneficiary family under the fine rice (sanna biyyam) scheme and had dinner.

In Kamareddy district, Srinivasa Reddy addressed a Bhu Bharati awareness conference at Shetpalli village in Lingampet mandal, one of the pilot areas for the new law. He reiterated that the Congress government is committed to implementing its welfare promises despite inheriting a debt exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore from the previous administration.

The minister said that from June 2 to August 15, the revenue department would carry out a survey to address land-related grievances. Over 10,000 Village Revenue Officers will be deployed, and surveyor capacity will be increased with the addition of 1,000 government surveyors and 5,000 licensed surveyors.