Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu unveils plan for industrial parks in every Telangana constituency

HYDERABAD: In a bid to promote industrialisation, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced on Tuesday a plan to establish industrial parks meeting international standards in every constituency across the state. “These parks will prioritise the growth of MSMEs and support young entrepreneurs from Telangana,” he said.

The announcement came after the minister laid the foundation stone for the ‘Mobility Valley Park,’ a project under the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) in Yenkathla village, Mominpet mandal, Vikarabad district. Spanning 862 acres with an investment of Rs 44.3 crore, the park is projected to create jobs for approximately 10,000 youth.

Sridhar Babu stressed that industrial growth should extend beyond Hyderabad, encouraging investments across various regions of Telangana. “The government is fully committed to bolstering MSMEs through a dedicated policy,” he added.

Highlighting misinformation campaigns against Telangana, the minister said that while many industrialists are keen to invest in the state, some individuals are spreading false narratives to hinder progress. He urged them to stop obstructing the state’s development.

The event was attended by Speaker G Prasad Kumar, Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MLC P Mahender Reddy, MLAs T Rammohan Reddy and B Manohar Reddy, and TGIIC chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy, among others.