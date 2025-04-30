‘Laggard’ Telangana BJP leaders get an earful from State affairs in-charge Sunil Bansal

HYDERABAD: The BJP state unit office-bearers’ meeting on Tuesday was a torrid affair, with the party’s state affairs in-charge Sunil Bansal reportedly taking a stern view of the delay in forming mandal and other local committees.

During a closed-door meeting of office-bearers, chaired by state chief G Kishan Reddy, Bansal is understood to have explicitly conveyed his dissatisfaction with the pace of internal organisational work.

According to a senior leader present at the meeting, Bansal bluntly told the party’s district presidents to finalise the committees by May 15 or resign from their positions. The source, requesting anonymity, revealed that Bansal repeated his warning that laggards would not be tolerated and should step down.

Leaving some squirming, Bansal is said to have raised concerns about irregularities in the recent membership drive. He reportedly told the meeting that there were indications that around 13,000 fake active memberships were registered. This has been brought to the attention of the party’s national leadership, he reportedly stated.

Bansal also instructed leaders at both state and district levels to escalate public protests and agitations targeting the ruling Congress, especially its failure to fulfil its promises.