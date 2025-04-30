Telangana HC orders treatment, security to pregnant woman held captive by in-laws

HYDERABAD: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Women and Child Welfare department to ensure the immediate hospitalisation of Sure Pravallika and her two-year-old child at Gandhi Hospital and instructed the police to provide protection to them.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Pravallika’s parents, Sure Srinivas Rao and Vasavi, who alleged that their daughter was being confined at home by her husband, L Venkata Chalapati Rao, and was not allowed to move freely due to his alleged psychopathic behaviour. They claimed Pravallika, currently eight months pregnant, was in poor health and denied medical attention.

Earlier, the court had directed the High Court Legal Services Committee (HCLSC) to visit her residence. The HCLSC report stated that Pravallika appeared extremely weak and pale, suffering from severe varicose veins and anaemia. It also noted that the couple’s child looked malnourished and underdeveloped, showing “zero growth” until the age of nine months.

Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, Justice Kumar observed that the unborn child also had a right to life. The court directed that Pravallika and her child be admitted to Gandhi Hospital and subjected to a full medical examination, including foetal assessment.

The court further ordered that only her husband be allowed to visit her during the hospital stay, noting that his parents oppose the marriage. The Government Pleader for Home was directed to ensure police security and enforcement of this restriction.

Authorities were directed to submit a detailed medical report on both mother and child before the next hearing.