Telangana residential schools top SSC 2025 examination

HYDERABAD: Telangana's state residential schools stood out in the SSC Public Examinations 2025 by achieving the highest pass percentage in the state, 98.79 per cent surpassing the overall state average of 92.78 per cent.
The SSC public examination results were announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.
The Directorate of Government Examinations conducted the SSC exams from 21 March to 4 April at 2,676 centres across the state. Of the 5,09,564 students registered, 5,07,107 appeared for the exams, comprising 4,96,374 regular and 10,733 private candidates. In comparison, 5,05,813 students appeared for the exams in 2024, including 4,94,207 regular and 11,606 private candidates.
The overall state pass percentage in 2025 showed a slight improvement, rising to 92.78 per centfrom 91.31 per centin 2024.
Girls outperformed boys again this year, recording a pass percentage of 94.26 per cent, which is 2.94 per centhigher than the boys' 91.32 per cent.
Among private candidates, the overall pass percentage stood at 57.22 per cent, with girls recording 61.70 per cent and boys 55.14 per cent, a difference of 6.56 per centin favour of girls.
Statewide, 4,629 schools registered a 100 per centpass result, while two schools reported a zero pass rate.
Additionally, schools under the Telangana State Residential, BC Welfare Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Minority Residential, Model Schools, Ashram, KGBV, as well as private institutions, recorded pass percentages above the state average. In contrast, aided, Zilla Parishad (ZP), and government schools fell below the average.
Among districts, Mahabubabad recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.29 per cent, while Vikarabad reported the lowest at 73.97 per cent.
Students can access their results on the official websites: [https://results.bsetelangana.org](https://results.bsetelangana.org) and [https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in](https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in).