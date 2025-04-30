Three killed, three injured in explosion at Premier Explosives unit in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

YADADRI/BHUVANAGIRI: Three workers were killed while three others sustained grievous injuries in a blast at the mixing bowl unit of Premier Explosives in Katepally village, Motakondur mandal, on Tuesday. The explosion reportedly took place while explosive powder was being mixed, completely destroying the unit.

Sources said six workers were present at the time. Three workers from Motakondur village, Sandeep (30), Charan (30) and Naresh (25), died in the blast. The other injured persons were shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control. Following the incident, villagers staged a protest in front of the factory gate, alleging negligence and poor safety standards. They pointed out that this was the second accident in recent weeks, following a reactor explosion at the company’s Kandukur unit last month.