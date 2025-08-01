Amid student surge, teacher shortage more acute in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Over a month into the new academic year, most government schools across Telangana continue to function with an acute shortage of teachers, despite a GO issued in May detailing revised staffing norms.
The GO stipulates that primary sections (Classes 1 to 5) with 1–10 students should have one teacher, and those with 11–60 students should be assigned two. However, this has not been implemented on the ground. Several schools with 15–30 students are currently being run by a single teacher. A similar situation persists in upper primary and high schools, where many subject teacher posts remain vacant.
According to officials, around 11,000 teacher posts were filled in 2023 under the Directorate of School Education (DSE). Since then, no new recruitment notification has been issued. Nearly 15,000 teaching positions remain unfilled across the state.
This comes even as the government’s Badi Bata (school enrolment drive) added nearly two lakh new students to government schools this academic year. However, teacher deployment to match the increased enrolment is still pending.
Recent data shows that in Hyderabad alone, about 1,000 teaching posts remain vacant, including 35 headmasters and 37 senior English teachers. In Sangareddy, 2,667 government schools serve over 59,000 students with just 4,479 teachers. Similar shortages have been reported in Khammam and Karimnagar, where schools with 50–60 students reportedly have only one teacher. The situation has worsened further following a wave of recent retirements, with those posts also lying vacant.
A government school teacher, Shyamsunder, said, “Student strength has increased substantially this year, but no steps have been taken to fill vacant teaching posts. Even though a GO was issued, teacher deployment according to student strength has not been carried out. For instance, in Class 2, one teacher is handling both English and Telugu mediums.”
Ravinder, another teacher, said, “Two teachers are a must in schools with up to 20 students, yet most are running without them. No steps have been taken to adjust or appoint staff. In our school, posts for physical science and language teachers remain vacant. The government expects improved performance from government schools, yet neither permanent recruitment nor temporary appointments like Vidya Volunteers has been arranged.”
Govt announces promotions for teachers
Hyderabad: The Director of School Education, Telangana, on Thursday announced that the department will soon take up promotions for the posts of headmasters Grade-II (Gazetted) and school assistants wherever required.