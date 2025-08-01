Amid student surge, teacher shortage more acute in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Over a month into the new academic year, most government schools across Telangana continue to function with an acute shortage of teachers, despite a GO issued in May detailing revised staffing norms.

The GO stipulates that primary sections (Classes 1 to 5) with 1–10 students should have one teacher, and those with 11–60 students should be assigned two. However, this has not been implemented on the ground. Several schools with 15–30 students are currently being run by a single teacher. A similar situation persists in upper primary and high schools, where many subject teacher posts remain vacant.

According to officials, around 11,000 teacher posts were filled in 2023 under the Directorate of School Education (DSE). Since then, no new recruitment notification has been issued. Nearly 15,000 teaching positions remain unfilled across the state.

This comes even as the government’s Badi Bata (school enrolment drive) added nearly two lakh new students to government schools this academic year. However, teacher deployment to match the increased enrolment is still pending.

Recent data shows that in Hyderabad alone, about 1,000 teaching posts remain vacant, including 35 headmasters and 37 senior English teachers. In Sangareddy, 2,667 government schools serve over 59,000 students with just 4,479 teachers. Similar shortages have been reported in Khammam and Karimnagar, where schools with 50–60 students reportedly have only one teacher. The situation has worsened further following a wave of recent retirements, with those posts also lying vacant.