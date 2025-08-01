Cattle, complaints and chaos in MLA camp office in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: If it was not for the buffaloes, and the booking of a police case, it would have been a theatre of the absurd.

On Thursday evening, a farmer stormed into Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao’s camp office, flanked by 15 of his most loyal supporters: his buffaloes.

The farmer, K Odelu, owns a modest 15 guntas of land in Manjurunagar, located next to the MLA’s very important camp office. Also in the neighbourhood: a government primary school. Odelu had constructed a shed on his land to house his cattle, because buffaloes require no permission to graze—just a bit of grass and the right to exist.

On Thursday morning, municipal authorities arrived with all the delicacy of a bulldozer and flattened the shed without informing the owner. Odelu and his wife protested, showing land documents, making pleas and doing everything short of forming a human chain. Their efforts were rewarded with silence.

So they did what politicians seldom expect: the unthinkable.

Hooves clattering and tails swishing, the cattle made their grand entrance into the MLA’s camp office. The couple followed, demanding to know why the shed on their land was reduced to rubble.