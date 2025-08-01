Christians in Hyderabad hold silent march over arrest of nuns

HYDERABAD: The members of the Christian community held a silent march in Secunderabad on Thursday evening, voicing concern over the recent arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh.
The march began at 6:30 pm from St Francis School, moving past St Mary’s School and St John’s Road, before culminating at the Mother Teresa Statue.
Organised by the Syro Malabar Youth Movement (SYM) Hyderabad, with support from various Christian groups, the demonstration aimed to express support for Sisters Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis of the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate (ASMI), who were recently detained under what the community described as questionable circumstances.
Participants were instructed to remain silent, follow directions, and maintain a prayerful and dignified atmosphere throughout.
“We believe peaceful and prayerful witness is vital to uphold justice and unity. This march is an expression of our collective voice in faith and fraternity,” said director of SYM Hyderabad, Father Manu Joseph.
Govt steps in, arrested nuns likely to get bail soon
New Delhi: With the government stepping in, the two Kerala nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh on charges of conversion and human trafficking are likely to get relief soon. This was conveyed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a meeting with Kerala MPs on Thursday. According to MPs who attended the meeting, Speaking to TNIE, an MP who attended the meeting said that Shah has directed that the trial court be approached again for bail for the two nuns