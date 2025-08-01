Christians in Hyderabad hold silent march over arrest of nuns

HYDERABAD: The members of the Christian community held a silent march in Secunderabad on Thursday evening, voicing concern over the recent arrest of two Catholic nuns in Chhattisgarh.

The march began at 6:30 pm from St Francis School, moving past St Mary’s School and St John’s Road, before culminating at the Mother Teresa Statue.

Organised by the Syro Malabar Youth Movement (SYM) Hyderabad, with support from various Christian groups, the demonstration aimed to express support for Sisters Preeti Mary and Vandana Francis of the Assisi Sisters of Mary Immaculate (ASMI), who were recently detained under what the community described as questionable circumstances.