ED uncovers over Rs 1,000 crore scam in Telangana sheep rearing scheme; ex-minister’s aide under probe

In addition, the CAG’s Audit Report for the period ended March-2021 revealed several irregularities in the implementation of the SRDS scheme viz. non-maintenance of beneficiary wise details, improper record of invoices pertaining to transportation invoices and payments, payments against invoices containing fake/ passenger vehicles/ non-transport vehicle registration numbers, duplicate tags allotted to sheep units, sheep units allotted to dead/ non-existent persons, etc.

The agency said that the CAG’s audit report is limited to only 7 districts out of 33 in the state, wherein the estimated loss to the government was pegged at Rs 253.93 Crore. On a proportionate basis for all the 33 districts in the entire state of Telangana, the loss is likely to exceed Rs 1000 crore.

The search operations led to the recovery and seizure of incriminating material evidencing transactions indicating illegal payments in the form of kickbacks to various government officials and others. Additionally, documents pertaining to numerous bank accounts, including blank cheque books, passbooks and debit cards associated with over 200 suspected dummy/mule accounts linked to an illegal online betting application, were recovered from one of the premises.

Searches also led to the seizure of 31 used mobile phones and over 20 SIM cards, which are suspected to have been utilised in the operation of the illegal activities.