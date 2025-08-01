Ghose panel submits KLIS report, govt likely to ask CID to probe

HYDERABAD: Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, who headed the Commission of Inquiry into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), submitted his report on Thursday, the final day of the Commission’s extended term.

The 650-page report is likely to be placed before the state Cabinet for further discussion. If sources are to be believed, the government is likely to refer the matter to the CID and ask it to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Justice Ghose handed over the confidential three-volume report to Irrigation Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja at BRKR Bhavan. Bojja then passed it on to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. It was subsequently placed in a secure locker. Officials also informed Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the sources said.

Speaking to reporters, Justice Ghose said he has completed his task and that it was now up to the government to decide the next steps. As per procedure, the government is required to table the report of any Commission of Inquiry in the Legislative Assembly within six months. Sources indicated that while the Commission made several observations, it did not offer specific recommendations.

Sources say that a decision on referring the matter to the CID would be taken at the Cabinet level, only after a thorough review of the report.