Handloom artisan weaves miniature tribute to Armed Forces

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Imagine a tribute to courage and patriotism so finely crafted it fits into a matchbox. That’s what Nalla Vijay Kumar, a Sircilla handloom artisan and Handloom Kala Ratna awardee, has created: a miniature golden shawl woven over 25 days, featuring the emblems of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Moved by the success of Operation Sindoor and the national solidarity following the Pahalgam attack, Vijay decided to pay tribute to the Armed Forces through his craft. The shawl, small enough to rest in a palm and tucked into a matchbox, was handwoven using traditional techniques and is intended as a gesture of appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Handloom Day, August 7.

“This is my way of saluting the bravery of our forces,” Vijay said, adding that Operation Sindoor showcased India’s unity and strength to the world.