ICRISAT launches AI-powered climate advisory initiative to boost farming

HYDERABAD: To transform farming and adapt to climate variability, the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), in collaboration with national and international institutions, has launched a new initiative harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide real-time, personalised climate advisory services to farmers.

The project, titled AI-powered Context-Specific Agromet Advisory Services for Climate-Resilient Agriculture at Scale, aims to equip smallholder farmers with hyper-local, actionable weather and climate insights. The initiative is supported under the Union government’s Monsoon Mission III. It was launched during a two-day workshop held on July 29 and 30 at ICRISAT.

At the core of the initiative is the Intelligent Systems Advisory Tool (iSAT), a digital platform developed and piloted during Monsoon Mission II. Originally designed to simplify complex climate and agronomic data into personalised, science-based advice, iSAT is now being upgraded into a full-fledged AI-powered system.