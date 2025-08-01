Janahita Padayatra aims to connect with people: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday reiterated the Congress’ unwavering commitment to the welfare and upliftment of the poor, despite the financial constraints inherited from the previous government.

Speaking at the launch of the Janahita Padayatra from Pargi Assembly constituency, Mahesh Goud said the Congress government was actively implementing all welfare schemes and fulfilling its poll promises even though the state had plunged into “severe financial debt” under the previous BRS regime.

The padayatra is being undertaken along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, ministers

D Sridhar Babu and Konda Surekha, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, former MLAs of the erstwhile Rangareddy district, former MPs and corporation chairpersons.

The TPCC chief said that several people were asking them why this padayatra is being taken out when the party is in power. He pointed out that it was being done at the direction of the high command to get feedback from the people about the ongoing welfare programmes and to understand what additional support people expect from the government.

He recalled how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), directly interacted with people to assess their aspirations. “Similarly, through this Janahita Padayatra, we are meeting people to evaluate the effectiveness of our government’s schemes and understand what more needs to be done,” he said.

Criticising the previous BRS administration, Mahesh Goud alleged that former CM K Chandrashekar Rao had pushed the state into a debt trap, leaving the current Congress government with the burden of repaying loans and managing a strained treasury.