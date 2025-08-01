Need time-bound action and coordination to tackle child trafficking: Experts

HYDERABAD: Urging a collective push against child trafficking, a state-level consultation held in Hyderabad called for time-bound legal action, stronger convergence among stakeholders, and effective enforcement of existing laws. The event, titled “Human Trafficking in India: Strengthening Convergence and Prevention Mechanisms,” was organised by Just Rights for Children (JRC) in collaboration with the Women Safety Wing and Telangana State Legal Services Authority.
The discussion highlighted a worrying gap between rescue and prosecution, where rescued children often fall back into exploitation due to weak follow-up, slow justice delivery, and lack of rehabilitation.
The meet brought together senior government officials, law enforcement, child rights bodies, civil society organisations, and legal professionals to review and re-align strategies for curbing child trafficking in Telangana.
One of the major announcements during the consultation was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TSLSA and JRC partner Association for Voluntary Action, aimed at ensuring rehabilitation, legal support, compensation, and prosecution assistance for trafficking and child labour victims.
Kothkota Seetha Dayakar Reddy, chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR), said the fight against trafficking must go beyond rescues. “Crimes against children and women demand deeper understanding. All stakeholders must undergo consistent capacity building,” she said.
JRC rescued 44,268 children in Telangana
JRC, India’s largest child rights NGO network, operates in 418 districts across the country through over 250 partner organisations. Between April 2024 and April 2025, the network rescued 56,242 trafficked children and initiated more than 38,000 legal proceedings against traffickers. In Telangana alone, 12 NGOs under the JRC umbrella operate across 26 districts and have rescued 44,268 children since 2023.