Need time-bound action and coordination to tackle child trafficking: Experts

HYDERABAD: Urging a collective push against child trafficking, a state-level consultation held in Hyderabad called for time-bound legal action, stronger convergence among stakeholders, and effective enforcement of existing laws. The event, titled “Human Trafficking in India: Strengthening Convergence and Prevention Mechanisms,” was organised by Just Rights for Children (JRC) in collaboration with the Women Safety Wing and Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

The discussion highlighted a worrying gap between rescue and prosecution, where rescued children often fall back into exploitation due to weak follow-up, slow justice delivery, and lack of rehabilitation.

The meet brought together senior government officials, law enforcement, child rights bodies, civil society organisations, and legal professionals to review and re-align strategies for curbing child trafficking in Telangana.