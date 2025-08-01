Orders reserved on petitions alleging sale of Bhoodan land

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders in multiple writ petitions concerning the alleged illegal sale of Bhoodan lands in Nagaram village, Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district. The petitions seek an inquiry into purported irregularities involving officials of the Revenue and Registration departments, including senior bureaucrats.

One of the main petitions was filed by Vadthya Ramulu, who urged the state government to appoint a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the sale of Bhoodan lands to private parties. However, Justice Lakshman questioned the maintainability of the plea and expressed doubts about the utility of such a Commission.

“Suppose the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) is appointed, say a retired SC judge heads it, the report still goes to the government. Ultimately, it is the same officers who will decide what action to take. What happens if the government just places the report in an almirah?” the judge remarked during the hearing.