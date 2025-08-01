Respect SC order, disqualify 10 MLAs: KTR to Speaker

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s direction to the Telangana Assembly Speaker on the MLAs’ disqualification petition, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demonstrate his commitment to his ‘Paanch Nyay’ (five justices) by ensuring the disqualification of legislators who defected to the Congress.

In a press statement issued here, Rama Rao questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the issue and urged immediate action against the legislators.

“The Supreme Court order should be respected and the Assembly Speaker should promptly disqualify the defected MLAs,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi, who often speaks about constitutional values, must adhere to his own words regarding defections. There is no need for further inquiry. The Speaker should immediately disqualify the MLAs, paving the way for byelections in 10 constituencies,” he added.