Telangana HC slams slow probe, delayed relief in Sigachi factory fire that killed 50 workers

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday raised concerns over the slow pace of investigation and delay in relief measures following the fire accident at the Sigachi factory in which around 50 workers died.

A bench comprising Chief Justice AK Singh and Justice Mohd Mohiuddin was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by retired scientist Dr K Babu Rao, who questioned the progress of the probe, absence of safety protocols at the factory and delay in compensating the affected families.

The counsel representing the petitioner pointed out that most workers at the Sigachi unit were migrants employed on a contract basis and not regular employees. The PIL urged the court to ensure that compensation is extended to all workers, regardless of their employment status, and that the state holds the factory management accountable.

During the hearing, the bench sought details from the government on the status of the FIR, provisions invoked under the law and progress made in the investigation. Chief Justice Singh asked whether any arrests had been made in connection with the incident. The Government Pleader for the Home Department responded that no arrests had taken place so far.

The court also asked the state to provide a breakdown of workers present on the day of the accident, distinguishing between permanent, casual, and daily wage workers, and the legal provisions under which the company might be held liable. It directed that details of compensation disbursed be included in the state’s counter-affidavit.