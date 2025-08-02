All five YTPP units will be ready by Jan 2026: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday announced that the entire 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant would be dedicated to the nation in January next year.

After inaugurating an 800 MW unit of the plant, the deputy CM described it as a historic milestone in meeting the state’s energy needs.

With this, two of the five units of the plant, with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW, have been made operational.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Vikramarka took a dig at the previous government for the delay in the execution of the project.

“The BRS regime failed to obtain environmental clearances, which led to a two-year delay in the execution of the project. It also resulted in a significant increase in costs. But the Congress obtained environmental clearances within just two months of forming the government in the state,” he said.

Explaining how the project works are being completed under the present dispensation, he said: “To ensure that the works are completed in a time-bound and efficient manner, weekly and monthly targets were set. Because of this, two units with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW have been completed and dedicated to the nation.”

He credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and local people’s representatives for their cooperation in achieving these targets.