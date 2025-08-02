All five YTPP units will be ready by Jan 2026: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti
NALGONDA: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday announced that the entire 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant would be dedicated to the nation in January next year.
After inaugurating an 800 MW unit of the plant, the deputy CM described it as a historic milestone in meeting the state’s energy needs.
With this, two of the five units of the plant, with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW, have been made operational.
Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Vikramarka took a dig at the previous government for the delay in the execution of the project.
“The BRS regime failed to obtain environmental clearances, which led to a two-year delay in the execution of the project. It also resulted in a significant increase in costs. But the Congress obtained environmental clearances within just two months of forming the government in the state,” he said.
Explaining how the project works are being completed under the present dispensation, he said: “To ensure that the works are completed in a time-bound and efficient manner, weekly and monthly targets were set. Because of this, two units with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW have been completed and dedicated to the nation.”
He credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and local people’s representatives for their cooperation in achieving these targets.
Lauds workers’ dedication
Appreciating the dedication of all personnel, from ground-level workers to chief engineers, the deputy chief minister said the Yadadri plant is nearing completion because of their collective effort.
Urging employees to set aside concerns about the plant’s remote location, he assured them that excellent facilities will be provided including world-class education and healthcare institutions in the township.
Bhatti Vikramarka also said that local communities too would be given free access to education and healthcare. “Ambulances will be provided to nearby constituencies. Welfare activities will be initiated to ensure that locals benefit directly from the presence of the thermal plant,” he said.
Responding to local complaints about road damage due to heavy vehicle movement related to the power plant, he said a number of CC roads have been sanctioned and work on those projects too has already begun.
Those who gave up lands to get jobs by August 15
The deputy CM also said that all those who gave up their lands for the Yadadri thermal and Pulichintala projects will be given jobs by August 15, and that Resettlement and Rehabilitation packages too will be provided as promised by the government.
Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar Reddy praised Vikramarka’s dynamic and efficient leadership, stating that under his supervision, the long-delayed Yadadri Thermal Power Project has reached its final stage.
He lauded the deputy chief minister’s effort in obtaining environmental clearances and setting weekly targets, resulting in the commissioning of a 4,000 MW unit within two years.