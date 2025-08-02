BRS leader Harish objects to Andhra Min Lokesh’s ‘power in Delhi’ comment
HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that both the Union and state governments were maintaining silence on the Polavaram-Banakacherla project proposed by Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking to reporters here, Harish Rao said that AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was “acting as per his wish” as his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy was maintaining silence.
The BRS leader alleged that there was a secret deal between the two governments, and Revanth was indirectly helping Andhra Pradesh. Harish Rao also found fault with AP Minister Nara Lokesh stating they have the “required power” in Delhi and for vowing to construct the Banakacherla project. “Revanth Reddy claims that AP was not constructing the project. Lokesh is talking in favour of Banakacherla,” he said.
“Revanth Reddy is busy paying ‘guru dakshina’ to the AP chief minister and not protecting the interests of Telangana,” he added.
The BRS leader asked Lokesh why the central agencies sent back the pre-feasibility report of Banakacherla if there were surplus waters in Godavari for AP. “If there are surplus waters in Godavari, then quantify the share of AP and Telangana,” Harish said.
Responding to Lokesh’s allegations, Harish said that the Kaleshwaram project was constructed by obtaining all necessary permissions. “Chandrababu Naidu wrote seven letters to the Centre opposing the Kaleshwaram project,” he said and added that “there was a conspiracy not to lift water from Medigadda barrage and to divert Godavari waters to AP”.
He also accused Lokesh of trying to incite regional hatred and wondered why the Congress and BJP MPs were not speaking against the Banakacherla project.