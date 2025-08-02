BRS leader Harish objects to Andhra Min Lokesh’s ‘power in Delhi’ comment

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that both the Union and state governments were maintaining silence on the Polavaram-Banakacherla project proposed by Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish Rao said that AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was “acting as per his wish” as his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy was maintaining silence.

The BRS leader alleged that there was a secret deal between the two governments, and Revanth was indirectly helping Andhra Pradesh. Harish Rao also found fault with AP Minister Nara Lokesh stating they have the “required power” in Delhi and for vowing to construct the Banakacherla project. “Revanth Reddy claims that AP was not constructing the project. Lokesh is talking in favour of Banakacherla,” he said.