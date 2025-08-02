CM Revanth to unveil Telangana Sports Policy today

HYDERABAD: The state government is all set to unveil the Telangana Sports Policy 2025 on Saturday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be releasing the policy during the first edition of the Telangana Sports Conclave to be held here in the city.
The Telangana Sports Policy has been in the making for over a year and outlines a comprehensive vision for sports development across the state. It will focus on strengthening governance, expanding infrastructure, creating career pathways and nurturing a vibrant sports ecosystem.
The Sports Conclave, spearheaded by the Department of Sports, brings together athletes, policymakers, experts and stakeholders to shape the future of sports in the state.
The conclave will witness the participation of several notable figures from the sports fraternity, including renowned sports analyst Charu Sharma, former Olympians and sporting legends Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang and Anju Bobby George as well as key representatives from national sports federations and associations. Prominent sports journalists such as Vishwanathan and Sabha Nayak will also be attending the event.
During the event, Telangana will sign MoUs with key national and international organisations, including FIFA, major corporate partners and global sports experts. These partnerships are expected to bolster the state’s efforts in hosting international events, improving standards and securing technical and financial support.
Telangana Sports Authority chairman Shiva Sena Reddy called the Sports Conclave a “starting point” for a series of future initiatives. “Telangana is poised to become a national hub for sports excellence. We aim to host more national and international events and make Telangana a model for other states,” he said.