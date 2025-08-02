CM Revanth to unveil Telangana Sports Policy today

HYDERABAD: The state government is all set to unveil the Telangana Sports Policy 2025 on Saturday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be releasing the policy during the first edition of the Telangana Sports Conclave to be held here in the city.

The Telangana Sports Policy has been in the making for over a year and outlines a comprehensive vision for sports development across the state. It will focus on strengthening governance, expanding infrastructure, creating career pathways and nurturing a vibrant sports ecosystem.

The Sports Conclave, spearheaded by the Department of Sports, brings together athletes, policymakers, experts and stakeholders to shape the future of sports in the state.