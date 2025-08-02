Lt Gen V Sreehari assumes charge as GOC of Dakshin Bharat Area

HYDERABAD: Lieutenant General V Sreehari, AVSM, SC, SM, has assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area with effect from August 1. The formation encompasses the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep.
A highly decorated officer with over three decades of service, Lt Gen Sreehari was commissioned into the 16 Sikh Light Infantry in 1987 and later joined the elite Para Regiment in 1992. He has commanded units in some of the most challenging terrains, including a Para Special Forces Battalion during Operation Rakshak, the Base Camp at Siachen Glacier, a Strike Corps Infantry Brigade, and a Mountain Division in the Northeast.
Born in Naduvath village, Wandoor, Malappuram (Kerala), he is an alumnus of Sainik School Amaravati Nagar, National Defence Academy (Khadakvasla), and the Indian Military Academy (Dehradun). His academic credentials include MSc in Defence Studies, Masters in Management Studies, and an MPhil from Madras University.
The general officer’s service record features a mix of regimental, instructional, and strategic-level staff appointments, including international experience with the UN Mission in Congo. He has also served as Director General (Recruiting), Director General (Manpower Planning & Personnel Services), and Major General (General Staff) at HQ Eastern Command.
Among his numerous military honours are the Shaurya Chakra (1998), Sena Medal (2021), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (2023), and commendation cards from both the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff.