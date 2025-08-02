Lt Gen V Sreehari assumes charge as GOC of Dakshin Bharat Area

HYDERABAD: Lieutenant General V Sreehari, AVSM, SC, SM, has assumed charge as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Bharat Area with effect from August 1. The formation encompasses the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

A highly decorated officer with over three decades of service, Lt Gen Sreehari was commissioned into the 16 Sikh Light Infantry in 1987 and later joined the elite Para Regiment in 1992. He has commanded units in some of the most challenging terrains, including a Para Special Forces Battalion during Operation Rakshak, the Base Camp at Siachen Glacier, a Strike Corps Infantry Brigade, and a Mountain Division in the Northeast.