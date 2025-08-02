Operation Muskaan: 7,678 children rescued in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Women Safety Wing, Telangana has rescued 7,678 children, including 529 girls, across the state under the Operation Muskaan in the month of July. The operation is aimed at identifying and rescuing missing children forced into labour in hazardous conditions, begging and other such activities.
Women Safety Wing (WSW) chief Charu Sinha said that 7,149 boys and 529 girls were rescued from July 1 to July 31 in the state. Out of them, 3783 are from 12 different states, including Odisha, Bihar and Rajasthan.
Among the rescued victims, 6,718 were child labourers, 42 beggars, 357 street children, two bonded labourers while 559 were found engaged in other employment.
A total of 1,713 cases were registered and 1,718 persons arrested during the operation.
As part of the rehabilitation programme, 6,593 children were reunited with families, 1,049 admitted to rescue homes, Rs 47.76 lakh fine amount was imposed on employers under the Minimum Wages Act by the Labour department. As many as 2,600 migrant children have been enrolled in 29 urban bridge schools.
Charu Sinha said that Operation Muskaan XI reinforced Telangana police’s commitment to eradicating child trafficking and bonded labour through sustained, multi agency coordination.
In the Hyderabad commissionerate limits, a total of 1,247 children were rescued, including 1,173 boys and 74 girls. Among these rescued children, 673 belong to Telangana, while 560 were identified as hailing from other states across India.
To ensure stringent legal action against the perpetrators, the police have registered 55 FIRs in various police stations against employers who were found engaging children in illegal labour practices.
3,783 rescued children from 12 states
WSW chief Charu Sinha said that 7,149 boys and 529 girls were rescued from July 1 to July 31 in the state. Out of them, 3,783 are from 12 different states