Operation Muskaan: 7,678 children rescued in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Women Safety Wing, Telangana has rescued 7,678 children, including 529 girls, across the state under the Operation Muskaan in the month of July. The operation is aimed at identifying and rescuing missing children forced into labour in hazardous conditions, begging and other such activities.

Women Safety Wing (WSW) chief Charu Sinha said that 7,149 boys and 529 girls were rescued from July 1 to July 31 in the state. Out of them, 3783 are from 12 different states, including Odisha, Bihar and Rajasthan.

Among the rescued victims, 6,718 were child labourers, 42 beggars, 357 street children, two bonded labourers while 559 were found engaged in other employment.

A total of 1,713 cases were registered and 1,718 persons arrested during the operation.