Rs 792 crore Falcon scam: ED attaches Assets worth Rs 18 crore

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad Zonal unit, has attached twelve immovable properties worth Rs 18.14 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an ongoing investigation against M/s Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd., its promoter Amardeep Kumar, and others.

The probe was initiated based on three FIRs filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Cyberabad, alleging that Amardeep Kumar and his company had cheated investors by promising high returns through the fraudulent “Falcon Invoice Discounting Scheme”.

The ED investigations revealed that M/s Capital Protection Force Pvt Ltd lured investors by offering fabulous returns under the guise of funding invoice discounting. However, no genuine business operations were conducted, and investors were cheated of approximately Rs 792 crore.