Sheep distribution scam: Probe agency likely to summon Talasani

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to summon former Animal Husbandry minister and current Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav in connection with the sheep distribution scheme scam.
According to sources, the ED’s probe has identified several irregularities allegedly involving G Kalyan Kumar, who served as officer on special duty (OSD) to Srinivas Yadav during the previous BRS government. Kalyan Kumar has been described as a key accused and one of the alleged ringleaders of the scam.
The agency suspects that fake vendors were created to siphon off subsidy funds meant for the scheme, with fraudulent accounts set up to claim payments.
Sources said the ED is examining why the then minister appeared to remain silent or failed to act despite these activities taking place under his watch. Investigators are reportedly raising questions about the nature of the oversight and whether there was wilful neglect or complicity.
ED sees broader pattern in kickbacks
The agency said that government subsidies were allegedly routed to dummy vendors, and sheep units were “recycled” to create the illusion of fresh disbursements.
During the July 30 searches, the ED recovered several incriminating documents, including details of bank accounts, blank chequebooks, and debit cards linked to over 200 suspected mule accounts associated with an illegal online betting network. Officials also seized 31 used mobile phones and over 20 SIM cards reportedly used in connection with these activities.
The ED said its findings corroborate the audit report and suggest a broader pattern of fund diversion and kickbacks involving government functionaries and private contractors.
Link between OSD, Talasani’s kin under probe
There is also concern within the agency over how a private OSD like Kalyan Kumar was given operational control over the implementation of a major government scheme. Officials are looking into why senior bureaucrats or IAS officers were sidelined and whether there was any internal resistance to this arrangement.
The ED is also probing whether there were any financial links between the OSD and Srinivas Yadav’s close associates or family members. Agency insiders said this angle has become a major focus of the ongoing investigation, particularly in light of the scale of the alleged scam.
It may be recalled that Harish, a personal assistant to Srinivas Yadav, was earlier questioned by the ED in the 2022 Chikoti Praveen case related to money laundering.
Repeated attempts by TNIE to contact Srinivas Yadav for a comment were unsuccessful.
(Express News Service)