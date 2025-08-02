Sheep distribution scam: Probe agency likely to summon Talasani

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to summon former Animal Husbandry minister and current Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav in connection with the sheep distribution scheme scam.

According to sources, the ED’s probe has identified several irregularities allegedly involving G Kalyan Kumar, who served as officer on special duty (OSD) to Srinivas Yadav during the previous BRS government. Kalyan Kumar has been described as a key accused and one of the alleged ringleaders of the scam.

The agency suspects that fake vendors were created to siphon off subsidy funds meant for the scheme, with fraudulent accounts set up to claim payments.

Sources said the ED is examining why the then minister appeared to remain silent or failed to act despite these activities taking place under his watch. Investigators are reportedly raising questions about the nature of the oversight and whether there was wilful neglect or complicity.